Gigi Hadid Sparks Romance Rumors With Ex Zayn Malik

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 5:05 AM

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Is this the recipe for a rekindled romance?

Since officially announcing their breakup in March 2018, longtime couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept fans guessing on the current state of their relationship. Just over a month after their announced split, they were spotted kissing in the Big Apple. Then, in June 2018, a source told E! News the runway pro and performer were "giving things a second chance."

However, by the start of the new year, a source confirmed they had been "spending [time] apart since early November." "They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breath apart from each other," the source explained. "They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down."

While the two stars have not been photographed together since August 2018, following Hadid's split from Tyler Cameron. in the fall, she and her ex apparently got to talking again. "They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently," a source told E! News in November. "She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it's been casual."

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Most Badass Moments

Last month, the source cautioned, "They are definitely not getting back together, but are on good terms right now."

Their "good terms" were clear in a recent social media post from the fashion maven. 

On Sunday, Hadid documented her cooking session, which featured a chicken curry pasta salad recipe from Malik's mom. "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad," the 24-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. "(Hopefully she'll share the receipt with the world one day)."

Well, she did repost Gigi's picture—and now eyebrows are raising. As one fan speculated on Twitter, "I'm telling you #Zigi is happening again. I'm happy."

We'll just have to keep our eyes peeled. 

