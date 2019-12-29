90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Sends Heartfelt Apology to Former Mom-in-Law

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is ready to turn over a new leaf.

The reality TV personality took to Instagram on Sunday to express how sorry she is for her past "big mistakes" with "a former family member," which many are believing is an apology to her ex-husband's mom, Debbie Johnson.

For a refresher, the brunette beauty was previously married to Colt Johnson, whom she starred with on the TLC series. From the get-go, viewers saw how tumultuous their relationship was. So much so that the duo's seven-month romance ended after Colt filed for divorce in January.

Leading up to the couple's breakup, the Brazilian native was arrested for domestic battery. She was also seen bumping heads with Colt's mom throughout the reality TV show.

But despite the 33-year-old star's relationship with her ex-husband and Debbie, it looks like Larissa is ready to live by the motto: new year, new me.