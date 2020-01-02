The History of Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt's Friendship, From Bat Mitzvahs to Broadway and Beyond

For the first time, Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt are both headed to the Golden Globes this weekend as nominees.

And that's exciting and all, but... will it compare to prom night?!

That's right, the devoted best friends go that far back, all the way to high school in the San Fernando Valley. (Though, since they're both 26, their birthdays within a few months of each other, it's not all that far back.)

"What a ridiculously surreal, special morning," Feldstein tweeted last month in response to her nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for the super-badass Booksmart. "Thank you to the HFPA for this beautiful nomination amongst the most extraordinary women. To get to be there with my partner on this journey - [co-star] @KaitlynDever, my life partner - @BenSPLATT, and my Lady Bird is too much for my heart."