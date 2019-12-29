Zac Efron Breaks His Silence After Reportedly Being Rushed to an Australian Hospital

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Dec. 29, 2019 4:30 PM
Zac Efron has a message for his fans.
News recently broke that the 32-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital in Australia after suffering a medical emergency during the filming of his upcoming TV show, Killing Zac Efron. This apparently occurred right before the holidays.
According to Australia's Sunday Telegraph, who reported the news on Saturday, Efron allegedly contracted typhoid or other bacterial infection while filming on the island country of Papua New Guinea. The High School Musical alum was airlifted by emergency medical workers to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, and was then transported to a private hospital, according to the newspaper.
E! News previously shared that we didn't confirm the 32-year-old star's illness nor heard back from his rep when we reached out for comment. However, it was discovered that Efron was spotted looking healthy in the U.S. over a week ago.
With so much chatter surrounding the Baywatch star, he decided to break his silence and give an update on his well-being.
"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.," the actor shared in an Instagram post on Sunday, alongside a photo of him smiling with kids.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
"I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," he continued. "Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"
It's good to see the beloved star is feeling better!
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, typhoid can be found in contaminated food or water in Papua New Guinea. The CDC recommends people who come in contact with this get treated with a vaccine.
Moreover, as ironic as it may be, the 32-year-old star announced his latest project in November, Killing Zac Efron. The series gives an intimate look at the actor, who goes off-the-grid for 21 days to explore the "deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island."
Hopefully, this is all the "danger" he runs into!
