Zac Efron Breaks His Silence After Reportedly Being Rushed to an Australian Hospital

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Dec. 29, 2019 4:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Zac Efron has a message for his fans.

News recently broke that the 32-year-old actor was rushed to a hospital in Australia after suffering a medical emergency during the filming of his upcoming TV show, Killing Zac Efron. This apparently occurred right before the holidays.

According to Australia's Sunday Telegraph, who reported the news on Saturday, Efron allegedly contracted typhoid or other bacterial infection while filming on the island country of Papua New Guinea. The High School Musical alum was airlifted by emergency medical workers to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, and was then transported to a private hospital, according to the newspaper.

E! News previously shared that we didn't confirm the 32-year-old star's illness nor heard back from his rep when we reached out for comment. However, it was discovered that Efron was spotted looking healthy in the U.S. over a week ago.

With so much chatter surrounding the Baywatch star, he decided to break his silence and give an update on his well-being.

Read

Zac Efron Reportedly Rushed to Hospital in Australia Before Holidays, Recently Seen in U.S.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.," the actor shared in an Instagram post on Sunday, alongside a photo of him smiling with kids.

Zac Efron

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

"I'm home for the holidays with my friends and family," he continued. "Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

It's good to see the beloved star is feeling better!

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, typhoid can be found in contaminated food or water in Papua New Guinea. The CDC recommends people who come in contact with this get treated with a vaccine.

Moreover, as ironic as it may be, the 32-year-old star announced his latest project in November, Killing Zac Efron. The series gives an intimate look at the actor, who goes off-the-grid for 21 days to explore the "deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island."

Hopefully, this is all the "danger" he runs into!

Trending Stories

Latest News

Zac Efron Reportedly Rushed to Hospital for Deadly Bacterial Infection

Ashley Martson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance's Ashley Martson Admits She Still Loves Jay Smith in Tearful Post

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Disneyland, Instagram

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Get Cozy at Disneyland Over the Holidays

Mark Foster, Julia Garner

Ozark Actress Julia Garner Marries Musician Mark Foster

Nicole Kidman, Elle Women in Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Wishes Daughter Faith a Happy 9th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photo

Marvin Jones

NFL Pro Marvin Jones Jr.'s Baby Son Marlo Dies at Age 6 Months

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Reportedly Rushed to Hospital in Australia Before Holidays, Recently Seen in U.S.

TAGS/ Zac Efron , Celebrities , Viral , Life/Style , , , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.