Joe Giudice Shares Throwback Pics With Teresa Giudice During Their ''Good Times'' Amid Separation

Blast from the past!

Joe Giudice is remembering the good ole days with his longtime partner, Teresa Giudice. On Sunday, the 47-year-old uploaded several throwback photos to Instagram of him and the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

"when we were young," the reality TV personality shared, alongside a grainy pic of him and the Bravolebrity. "Miss the days down the shore," another caption read with both of their arms wrapped around each other as they posed in their swimwear.

"Good times," Giudice wrote in a separate post, alongside a photo of the two looking happier than ever. The former construction business owner uploaded an old family photo with Teresa by his side along with their three daughters, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, when they were younger. (Gia was missing from the snapshot!)

"best days..," he expressed. "miss these days so much."

However, the timing of Joe's walk down memory lane comes less than two weeks after it was reported the longtime couple was separating after nearly 20 years of marriage.