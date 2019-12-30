Then and Now: See the 2020 Golden Globe Nominees' First Red Carpets

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 4:00 AM

For many of the nominees, the 2020 Golden Globes are far from foreign. 

With stars like Jennifer AnistonNicole KidmanTom HanksLeonardo DiCaprio and more A-listers up for a statue in just a few more days, the 2020 nominee pool is as packed as ever with Golden Globe experience.

For example, Big Little Lies nominee Meryl Streep was first up for the award in 1979 and has been nominated a history-making 31 times since, winning eight along the way. 

Or, there's On Becoming a God in Central Florida nominee Kirsten Dunst, who was a  first-time nominee as a 12-year-old at the 1995 Golden Globes. On Sunday, her Interview With the Vampire co-star and two-time winner Brad Pitt is up for his first acting Golden Globe for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood since Moneyball in 2012. 

Meanwhile, more than 20 years since her 1998 nomination for SelenaJennifer Lopez is slated to return to the award ceremony as a contender once again for Hustlers

Photos

Flashback: Relive the 2010 Golden Globes

Like we said—this year's nominees are very familiar with one of the biggest nights in Hollywood and we can't wait to see them there rocking the red carpet yet again come Sunday. 

Until then, take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the 2020 nominees' first time on the Golden Globes red carpet with E!'s gallery below!

Helen Mirren, Golden Globe nominees' first red carpets

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Helen Mirren

The 2020 Catherine the Great nominee first attended the award show in 1997, when she won her first Golden Globe for her performance in Losing Chase

 

Meryl Streep, Golden Globe nominees' first red carpets

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Though she had already been nominated six times and won three awards, the silver screen icon first attended in 1989 when she was nominated for A Cry in the Dark

Michelle Williams, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Michelle Williams

The Fosse/Verdon star was a first-time nominee back in 2006 for Brokeback Mountain

Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Patricia Arquette

Back in 1996, Patricia Arquette attended the Golden Globe Awards for the first time with nominee Nicolas Cage. 10 years later, she attended as a first-time nominee. 

Kirsten Dunst, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst

The then-12-year-old was a first-time nominee for Interview With the Vampire

Jennifer Aniston, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Ron Davis/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

The Morning Show star was a famous Friends cast member at the ceremony in 1996, six years before her first Golden Globe nomination. 

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Ron Davis/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In 1992, Nicole Kidman attended the Golden Globes as a first-time nominee alongside her then-husband Tom Cruise

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon

In 2000, the Morning Show star was a first-time nominee for Election and attended with then-husband Ryan Phillippe

Tom Hanks, Shelley Long, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tom Hanks

The Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star first attended the Golden Globes in 1989 as a first-time nominee and winner for Big

Brad Pitt, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

SGranitz/WireImage

Brad Pitt

Back in 1995, Brad Pitt was a first-time Golden Globe nominee for Legends of the Fall

Jennifer Lopez, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets, 1998

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Then a breakout star, Jennifer Lopez stepped out at the Golden Globe Awards in 1998 as a first-time nominee for Selena

Leonardo DiCaprio, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

The three-time Golden Globe winner was up for his first Golden Globe in 1994 for What's Eating Gilbert Grape at 19 years old. 

Eddie Murphy, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

SGranitz/WireImage

Eddie Murphy

In 1997, the Dolemite Is My Name star stepped out on the Golden Globe red carpet as a fourth-time nominee for The Nutty Professor

Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joaquin Phoenix

More than a decade ago in 2006, the Joker star took home his first Golden Globe for Walk the Line alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon

Cate Blanchett, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In 1999, Cate Blanchett was a first-time Golden Globe nominee and winner for Elizabeth

Scarlett Johansson, 2004 Golden Globe Awards

SGranitz/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson

Nearly two decades ago, Scarlett Johansson was a double first-time nominee at the 2004 Golden Globes for Lost in Translation and Girl With a Pearl Earring

Renee Zellweger, Jim Carrey, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

In 2000, the Judy star attended not as a nominee, but as nominee Jim Carrey's date. 

