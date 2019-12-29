Ozark Actress Julia Garner Marries Musician Mark Foster

Love is in the air this holiday season!

Ozark actress Julia Garner is closing out 2019 with a bang. On Saturday, Dec. 28, the 25-year-old star married her fiancé, Mark Foster, who also happens to be the frontman for Foster the People. The two newlyweds appeared to keep things intimate for the wedding, with family members and close friends in attendance.

Among those invited? Designer Zac Posen, who shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the two lovebirds at their reception.

"Congratulations @juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," the 39-year-old fashion guru captioned on Instagram, alongside a romantic image of the couple passionately locking lips.

From the social media posts Posen uploaded, Garner's bridal gown looked straight out of a fairy-tale book. Lace, silk and intricate beading were just a few design details that made her gown effortlessly elegant. The Dirty John star also opted for a dress that featured a high-to-low silhouette.