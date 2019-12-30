Look Back at Sex and the City's Most Memorable Moments Before Marathoning Every Episode Ever!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Dec. 30, 2019 5:00 AM

It's still the most wonderful time of the year! To wrap up the 2019 holiday season and celebrate the launch of 2020, E! is gifting audiences with a pop cultural present for the ages.

Starting today, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m., the network kicks off a comprehensive TV and movie marathon comprised of every Sex and the City episode ever released. Fans of the iconic and long-running HBO series know that's a lot of content—almost 100 glorious installations of half-hour dramedy goodness—which is why E! will dedicate its subsequent 48 hours of programming exclusively to Carrie Bradshaw and her friends' timeless Big Apple adventures.

The marathon commences with an airing of 2008's first Sex and the City film, which feels appropriate in light of New Year's Eve and that emotional BFF scene wherein Sarah Jessica Parker's character combats the elements to keep Miranda Hobbs company just before midnight. 

Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Sex and the City

And no need to switch channels after that! Once the credits have rolled, E!'s SATC marathon continues with the show's 1998 pilot followed by every episode that aired during its six-season run.

Interested in a SATC memory refresher to prepare for the evening ahead? Revisit dozens of the series' most memorable moments by checking out the video above and photo gallery below!

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Sex and the City"

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) asks Mr. Big (Chris Noth) if he's ever been in love. He responds with the now classic line: "absof--kinglutely."

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"The Drought"

Carrie is mortified when she farts while in bed with Big.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Was It Good for You?"

The girls attend a tantric sex workshop, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) is the victim of friendly fire...to the face.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Ex and the City"

Carrie talks to Big outside his engagement party and, in an homage to The Way We Were," tells him: "Your girl is lovely, Hubbell."

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Attack of the Five-Foot-Ten Woman"

Miranda's housekeeper Magda (Lynn Cohen) replaces her vibrator with a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Easy Come, Easy Go"

Samantha (Kim Cattrall) dates a guy with "the funkiest-tasting spunk."

Sex and The City

HBO

"Don't Ask, Don't Tell"

Carrie tells Aidan (John Corbett) about her affair with Big and they break up at Charlotte's (Kristin Davis) wedding. In tears, Carrie goes back to her friends for wedding pictures, who still love her despite her weaknesses.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Sex and Another City"

Carrie finds out the man she's been sleeping with while visiting Los Angeles is not an agent like he said, but a personal assistant. Carrie Fisher is the one who outs Keith (Vince Vaughn) when she comes home early while he is house-sitting.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"What Goes Around Comes Around"

Carrie crashes Natasha's (Bridget Moynahan) lunch to apologize for sleeping with Big and breaking up their marriage.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"The Real Me"

Carrie falls on the runway and becomes "fashion roadkill" when Heidi Klum steps over her.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"My Motherboard, My Self"

When Carrie sees Miranda walking down the aisle at her mother's funeral, alone and near hysterics, she quickly leaves her seat to help her friend the rest of the way out of the church.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Just Say Yes"

Aidan proposes to Carrie in the streets of New York while going on a late-night walk with Pete.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"The Good Fight"

Carrie and Aidan get into a fight over space issues after he moves into her apartment.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Change of a Dress"

Carrie and Aidan break up for the second time after she realizes she isn't ready to marry him.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Hop, Skip, and a Week"

Charlotte runs into Harry (Evan Handler), who broke up with her weeks before, at a single's event at the synagogue. After she confesses how much she misses him, Harry gets down on one knee to propose.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Hop, Skip, and a Week"

Berger (Ron Livingston) breaks up with Carrie using a Post-It note.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"One"

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) blurts out that she loves Steve (David Eigenberg) while they're in the laundry room preparing Brady's birthday cake.

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg

HBO

"The Ick Factor"

Miranda marries Steve in her nontraditional dream wedding.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"The Ick Factor"

Miranda puts her wedding celebration on hold in order to hear about Samantha's cancer diagnosis.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"Out of the Frying Pan"

Smith (Jason Lewis) shaves his head in solidarity with Samantha after she loses her hair due to her chemotherapy.

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"An American Girl in Paris: Part Une"

Carrie tells Big off outside of her apartment before she leaves for Paris.

 

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"An American Girl in Paris: Part Deux"

When Big asks the ladies ("the loves of her life") if he should go after Carrie in Paris, Miranda, always wary of Big, is the one to tell him: "Go get our girl."

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"An American Girl in Paris: Part Deux"

Carrie tells the Aleksandr (Mikhail Baryshnikov) who she is before leaving him in the Paris hotel room: "I am someone who is looking for love. Real love. Ridiculous, inconvenient, consuming, can't-live-without-each-other love."

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"An American Girl in Paris: Part Deux"

To stop Big from punching Aleksandr, Carrie trips him in the hotel hallway. They both fall to the ground and burst out laughing.

 

Best Sex and the City Moments

HBO

"An American Girl in Paris: Part Deux"

Big calls Carrie to tell her he is moving back to New York, and we finally see what his real name is: John.

 

Relive these moments and many more starting tonight, Dec. 30, at 6 p.m., on E!

