Nicole Kidman Wishes Daughter Faith a Happy 9th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 29, 2019 11:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Happy birthday, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban!

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban's youngest daughter celebrated her ninth birthday on Saturday. The Oscar-winning Big Little Lies and Bombshell actress paid tribute to their little girl on Instagram, posting a rare throwback photo of her, holding the child as a toddler.

"Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx ❤️" she wrote.

"What a photo," commented Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Gorgeous," said Naomi Campbell.

"Happy Birthday Faith!" wrote Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild.

Kidman also shared a photo of a chocolate frosted cake she and Urban got for the birthday girl.

The actress and Urban are also parents to daughter Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, 11. The stars, who have been married for 13 years, rarely share pictures of their kids on their social media pages. 

Earlier this year, both Sunday and Faith made secret cameos on Kidman's HBO series Big Little Lies.

Photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Sweetest Moments

The actress also raised a daughter and son, Isabella Cruise, 27, Connor Cruise, 24, with now-ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman, Faith Margaret, Daughter, Birthday Cake, Instagram

Instagram / Nicole Kidman

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ashley Martson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance's Ashley Martson Admits She Still Loves Jay Smith in Tearful Post

Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Disneyland, Instagram

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Get Cozy at Disneyland Over the Holidays

Mark Foster, Julia Garner

Ozark Actress Julia Garner Marries Musician Mark Foster

Marvin Jones

NFL Pro Marvin Jones Jr.'s Baby Son Marlo Dies at Age 6 Months

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Reportedly Rushed to Hospital in Australia Before Holidays, Recently Seen in U.S.

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, Billy Smith, Joe Smith

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins Billy and Joe Smith Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Best After Christmas Sales 2019 A to Z

TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , Celeb Kids , Birthdays , Top Stories , Keith Urban , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.