My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins Billy and Joe Smith Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide

Twin brothers Billy Smith and Joe Smith, stars of the British TLC reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, were found dead on Saturday in England, E! News has confirmed. They were 32.

The causes of their deaths were not made public. Their bodies were found by a country road near a farm in rural Sevenoaks, Kent, reports said on Sunday. They are believed to have taken their own lives in a joint suicide, The Sun quoted sources as saying.

"Two twin boys, two good-looking boys. God bless their souls," co-star Paddy Doherty said in a video posted on Facebook. "That's a terrible terrible tragedy. Pray for the boys' family, the boys' mother and father, help them be strong and get through this."

"I'm very, very sorry for your troubles," he continued. "Anyone watching this please say a prayer for those left behind. May God look after them. They are two angels. They're in the kingdom of Heaven, walking on gold."