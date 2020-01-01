20 Years Ago, Reese Witherspoon Attended Her First Golden Globes Carpet

It's been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon received her very first Golden Globes nomination.

That's right, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association first recognized the talented actress at the 2000 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her work in the movie Election. Two years later, Witherspoon was nominated once again, this time for her work in Legally Blonde. In 2006, Witherspoon picked up her first Golden Globes win for her performance in Walk the Line.

Since that time, Witherspoon has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Wild and Big Little Lies. The HBO series, which Witherspoon is a producer on, took home the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television in 2018.

This year, Witherspoon is nominated once again at the 2020 Golden Globes, this time for her work in The Morning Show. Witherspoon is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, and she's up against her co-star Jennifer Aniston in the category.