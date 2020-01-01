20 Years Ago, Reese Witherspoon Attended Her First Golden Globes Carpet

ONS/ZUMAPRESS.com
It's been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon received her very first Golden Globes nomination.
That's right, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association first recognized the talented actress at the 2000 Golden Globes, where she was nominated for her work in the movie Election. Two years later, Witherspoon was nominated once again, this time for her work in Legally Blonde. In 2006, Witherspoon picked up her first Golden Globes win for her performance in Walk the Line.
Since that time, Witherspoon has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in Wild and Big Little Lies. The HBO series, which Witherspoon is a producer on, took home the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television in 2018.
This year, Witherspoon is nominated once again at the 2020 Golden Globes, this time for her work in The Morning Show. Witherspoon is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama, and she's up against her co-star Jennifer Aniston in the category.
But, before we see who takes home the award at the ceremony this Sunday, let's take a trip down Golden Globes lane! Check out Witherspoon at the 2000 Golden Globes below!
And be sure to watch the 77th Golden Globe Awards this Sunday, Jan. 5, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
A Star Is Born
Witherspoon was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, at the ceremony for her performance in Election.
ONS/ZUMAPRESS.com
First Time Nominee
The actress, who donned a gorgeous strapless dress to the award show, was nominated alongside Janet McTeer, Julianne Moore, Julia Roberts, and Sharon Stone.
LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
LOL
Witherspoon shared a laugh with photographers on the red carpet.
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Wave to Cameras
Witherspoon attended the ceremony with her then-husband, Ryan Phillippe.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
A Walk Down Memory Lane
The actors first met in 1997, a few years before they starred in Cruel Intentions together.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Red Carpet Couple
The duo, who tied the knot in 1999, share kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe.
Berliner Studio / BEImages
After-Party
Phillippe and Witherspoon stopped by an after-party following the 2000 Golden Globes.