Zac Efron Reportedly Rushed to Hospital in Australia Before Holidays, Recently Seen in U.S.

According to an Australian report, Zac Efron suffered a medical emergency while filming his new TV show abroad before the holidays. E! News has not confirmed this, and has learned that the actor was seen in the United States a little more than a week ago after wrapping the series, and appeared healthy.

The Australian Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday that Efron had contracted what is believed to be a typhoid or other bacterial infection while on the island country of Papua New Guinea, where he's been shooting the new Quibi series Killing Zac Efron, and was airlifted by emergency medical workers to an airport in Brisbane, Australia, where he was then transported to a private hospital.

Efron's rep had no immediate comment about the report when contacted by E! News.

The Sunday Telegraph, whose report was picked up by outlets such as Fox News, the BBC, Newsweek, and multiple U.K. newspapers, said that the actor spent several days at the hospital and that doctors allowed him to travel home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

Dr. Glenn McKay from the Medical Rescue Group told the Daily Telegraph that a team "retrieved a U.S. citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane recently for medical attention in Australia," and that he was "admitted to St Andrews War Memorial Hospital in a stable condition." He declined to name the patient.