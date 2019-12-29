Charlize Theron Can't Wait for New Bachelor Season With Peter Weber

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 29, 2019 7:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Like 30 contestants and millions of viewers, Charlize Theronis eagerly waiting for "Pilot Pete" to rock her world.

The Oscar-winning Bombshell actress posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of herself standing next to a poster for the upcoming 24th season of the ABC dating series, which shows star Peter Weber, a 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot, and the tagline, "Expect turbulence."

"Turbulence I like," wrote Theron, 44.

"Same [three clapping emojis]," commented The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, who married her Bachelor in Paradise co-star Jared Haibon in August.

Theron is a longtime fan of the franchise.

"I basically feel like, I am dating the Bache- like, the show. On Monday night, because my kids can't read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I have like, I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and then I watch The Bachelor and that's my date night," she said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2018. "I just date the show."

"I don't want to be on the show," she clarified. "I want to just watch."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

She added, "I'm not sad. This is like, my perfect life."

Charlize Theron, The Bachelor, Poster, Instagram

Instagram / Charlize Theron

Also last year, Theron dissed The Bachelor season 22 star Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

"I mean, literally he—not impressive," she said. "Not impressed with him at all."

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres on ABC on January 6. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding, Billy Smith, Joe Smith

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding Twins Billy and Joe Smith Dead at 32 After Apparent Joint Suicide

The Mandalorian, Season One, Finale

The Mandalorian Season One Finale Sets Up an Answer-Filled Season 2, Hopefully

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Lucas Grabeel Talks "Surreal" Legacy of High School Musical As He Returns to Cameo in the Series

Hilary Duff, Molly Bernard

Hilary Duff's Younger Co-Star Officiated Her Wedding to Matthew Koma

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

Vicki Wants the RHOC Cast to ''Elevate,'' Screams About Braunwyn's Sex Life During Reunion

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The 90 Day Fiancé Moment That Got Away

You Season 2

You Season 2 Certainly Did Not Go In the Direction We Were Expecting

TAGS/ Charlize Theron , The Bachelor , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.