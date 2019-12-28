Kristen Bell Tries Not to Laugh as Dax Shepard and Daughter Discuss Swearing

Sat., Dec. 28, 2019

Kristen Bell could barely keep a straight face as husband Dax Shepard and one of their two children calmly discussed the meaning of the middle finger gesture, giving fans an insight into their parenting techniques.

The 39-year-old Frozen II actress, who shares daughters Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, with the actor, posted on her Instagram Story on Friday videos showing her reactions to their conversation, which took place in a public area. The child tells her dad that one of her male classmates uses the middle finger constantly in school.

"He says this is 'f--k,'" the little girl says. "He says that every time in school."

"He does? He's naughty," replies Shepard, 44.

"The teacher says that's a bad word," the girl says.

"Yeah, that's not a nice word," Shepard says. "You know, that that's a naughty finger and I never see you do that. It makes me so proud that you know that, yet you don't do it. Well you did it a couple of times when you were young, before you knew it was a naughty word."

He adds, "One time you couldn't get a shirt on in your bedroom and you let it fly. Then later that day, you were in the swimming pool and you let one fly. But since then you've really curbed it."

"You guys didn't tell me 'f--k' was a bad word when I was little," the girl continues.

"You're right, we just ignored it," Shepard says. "We hoped that you didn't say it a lot, which seemed to work."

"I have been waiting for this conversation since the day I got pregnant," Bell wrote. "The one where we talk about what fingers mean what when u hold em up. I [am] fidgeting because I am trying so hard not to laugh. It's excruciating. @daxshepard you handled this brilliantly."

