Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Are Seriously Twinning With "2020 Energy"

Are we seeing double?

Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram page on Friday night photos of her and her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou seriously twinning in corresponding tangerine orange and powder blue fur-lined belted vinyl trench coats. The two even wore their hair gelled and pulled back and also appeared to sport similar makeup—from Kylie Cosmetics, no doubt.

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote alongside the pics, who show them showing off their toned legs.

Her sister Kim Kardashian commented, "Yesssss."

"Still got a couple more twin pics in us before the years over," Stassie wrote on her own page.

She also share a pic of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, "My bitch bad."

Kylie also posted videos of her and Stassie sporting their outfits and dancing to JACKBOYS and Young Thug's "Out West."

Kylie and Stassie appeared to have grown closer over the past year and have shared photos of the two wearing corresponding outfits many times.