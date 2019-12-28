Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reunite With His Ex-Wife Mary Joe Eustace for the Holidays

Holidays are about bringing families together...and, well, forgiveness. Just ask Tori Spelling.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and BH90210 alum revealed early on Saturday, days after Christmas and just before the seventh night of Hanukkah, that she and Dean McDermott and their five kids—Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2—recently spent time with her husband's ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, the former pair's 21-year-old son, Jack, and her 14-year-old daughter, Lola. Spelling and her family celebrate both holidays.

"Something good came out of 2019..." Spelling wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Eustace taking a selfie in what appears to be a restaurant.

In 2005, McDermott began an affair with Spelling, his co-star in the Lifetime TV movie Mind Over Murder, while he was married to Eustace. The actor and his wife split the following year after more than a decade of marriage, and he married Spelling. During their affair, she was also married, to Charlie Shanian. They finalized a divorce weeks before she wed McDermott. Further drama involving Spelling, McDermott and Eustace was documented on the actress' reality show True Tori in 2014.

"14 years ago I never thought this pic would ever happen," Spelling wrote in her post. "Society tells us ex's can't be friends. Society SUCKS! I truly enjoy this new friendship I've formed with my hubby's ex @maryjoeustace . And, tonight we started a new blended family tradition celebrating the holidays together. Me, @imdeanmcdermott , @maryjoeustace , @thejackmonty , @liamaarocdermott , @stelladmcdermott , @lola_ace1 , Hattie, Finn, and Beau . #blendedisbest #ourfamily #2020 #mcdermottspellingeustace."