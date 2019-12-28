Ashley Tisdale Gets Her Husband to Watch High School Musical Movie for the First Time

Looks like Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French's marriage has reached new heights.

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to document her husband's reaction to watching a High School Musical movie for the first time.

On Friday, Dec. 27, it looks like the two were enjoying a chill night in as Tisdale's husband was subjected to watch his wife's acting chops in the Disney Channel film High School Musical 2.

"Does anybody know what this is?" asked Tisdale in one of the Instagram Stories she posted. "Because I'm subjecting my husband to watch it. He's never seen any of them."

The actress, who played Sharpay Evans in the Disney movies, asked her husband—who looked visibly shocked and amused—if he would have dated Tisdale during her Sharpay era. The couple chuckled together and Tisdale wrote on her Instagram Story, "Sharpay not your type babe?"

Then she asked the million-dollar question, about whether French would have watched the Disney movies when he was younger.

To which he responded, "Probably not."

I guess it's safe to say these two won't be having a High School Musical marathon anytime soon, but it was worth a shot.