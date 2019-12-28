Meghan Markle and Prince Harry File to Trademark Their Charity

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 9:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Looks like this Royal Family wants to continue to give back to the community.

According to a document published on the Intellectual Property Office's website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed to register the name of their charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, as a trademark. 

Reuters also reports that the trademark application "covers a wide range of goods and services from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns." 

Further, the publication states that the Intellectual Property Office said Prince Harry and Meghan's application was submitted by Sussex Royal, The Foundation Of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in June and published about a week ago, on Friday, Dec. 20. 

The Duke and the Duchess are no newbies to breaking away from traditional and doing things their way. 

This year, the two set up their own foundation marking the decade-old philanthropic vehicle Royal Foundation that they shared with Prince Harry's older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton

Read

Here's Why Queen Elizabeth's Annual Christmas Speech Excluded Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

For the holidays, it seems like the two parents are spending some much-needed time as a small unit in Canada

In a statement released by their press secretary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving their followers an update on their travels abroad. The family spokesperson revealed, "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada."

While the spokesperson is declining to reveal which province the couple took their son Archie Harrisonto, they did say the family-of-three is "enjoying the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."

The two also recently revealed their first Christmas card with son Archie on Dec. 23. 

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the card in the form of a GIF on Twitter, writing, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billie Lourd, Debbie Reynolds, 2015 SAG Awards

Billie Lourd Shares a Touching Throwback Pic With Debbie Reynolds on 3rd Anniversary of Her Death

Teresa Giudice, Joe Giudice, Daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabrielle, Audriana, Italy, Instagram

Joe Giudice Shares Photos With Teresa and Daughters in Italy and Reveals New Year's Resolution

Kylie Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou, Instagram

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Are Seriously Twinning With "2020 Energy"

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish

Eniko Parrish Reveals How She Found Out About Kevin Hart's Cheating

Tori Spelling, Mary Jo Eustace, Instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Reunite With His Ex-Wife Mary Joe Eustace for the Holidays

Ashley Tisdale, Fashion Police Widget

Ashley Tisdale Gets Her Husband to Watch High School Musical Movie for the First Time

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore Finds Her Lost iPad After Halting Ecuador Trip Due to Illness

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Archie Harrison , Celebrities , , Holidays , Christmas , Top Stories , Life/Style , Charity , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.