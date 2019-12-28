Meghan Markle and Prince Harry File to Trademark Their Charity

Looks like this Royal Family wants to continue to give back to the community.

According to a document published on the Intellectual Property Office's website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed to register the name of their charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, as a trademark.

Reuters also reports that the trademark application "covers a wide range of goods and services from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns."

Further, the publication states that the Intellectual Property Office said Prince Harry and Meghan's application was submitted by Sussex Royal, The Foundation Of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in June and published about a week ago, on Friday, Dec. 20.

The Duke and the Duchess are no newbies to breaking away from traditional and doing things their way.

This year, the two set up their own foundation marking the decade-old philanthropic vehicle Royal Foundation that they shared with Prince Harry's older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton