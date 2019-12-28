Mandy Moore Finds Her Lost iPad After Halting Ecuador Trip Due to Illness

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 9:31 AM

"Hey Siri, find my iPad. And can you suggest a homemade remedy for diarrhea?"

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith recently fell ill with food poisoning a day after arriving in Ecuador for what she hoped would be an "extraordinary" holiday trip. They cut their vacation short and returned home to Southern California. In the midst of traveling back, Moore lost her iPad. However, she's getting it back!

"Hey @AmericanAir ! In midst of traveling home early and in a post-food poisoning haze, I left my iPad on the plane yesterday," Moore tweeted. "I've tracked it to Philly and it looks like it's in a lost and found lock box. I've filed a claim but would love your help!"

"In non-essential news, @AmericanAir has found my iPad and it's being shipped home," she later wrote. "I know it's silly with all that is happening in the world, but thanks to all the kind folks who offered to help. Perfect sentiment to end the year with- thank u, friends! And thanks  @americanair!"

Mandy Moore's Best Roles

Get well soon, guys!

