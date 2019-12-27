Robert Pattinson Says He'll Do ''Art House Porn'' on This One Condition

Robert Pattinsonjust gave people one major reason to skip out on his appearance in the new Batman movie.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Robert jokes that if his highly-anticipated film is a total dud, then he'll go into doing porn. To be specific, he jokes with the interviewer that he'll do "art house porn."

Unsurprisingly, this NSFW comment has even his biggest fans praying that one of his biggest roles to date goes down in history as one of his worst. One social media user said in jest, "my new year's resolution is to get a job on the new batman film and do everything in my power to make sure it goes badly."

But, in all seriousness, Pattinson appears to genuinely fear that he will disappoint fans of the comic franchise. He reveals that he already feels a massive amount of pressure to do well in the titular role. "I'm already remembering what it's like to talk about a movie where there's an expectation," he explains. "Whenever you say anything, people are like, ‘Argh! You idiot!' Like, dude, I haven't even started yet!"