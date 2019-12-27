Sara Gilbert Separates From Wife Linda Perry After 5 Years of Marriage

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry are separating after over five years of marriage.

E! News can confirm Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation involving minor children from wife Linda Perry at a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. According to documents obtained by E! News, Sara cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. She also requests that neither she nor Linda receive spousal support.

This filing comes months before the stars would've celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in March 2014, which was attended by Sara's former The Talk co-star Aisha Tyler. After the ceremony, Tyler described it "the most beautiful ceremony at sunset overlooking the ocean."

In total, the celebrity pair was together for nearly nine years. The Roseanne star and the 4 Non Blondes singer first started dating in 2011 after they "instantly connected."

During their marriage, the entertainers welcomed a baby boy, named Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry. Rhodes joined siblings Levi and Sawyer, who Sara had from a previous relationship with Allison Adler.