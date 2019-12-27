Kate Middleton Met Babies and Midwives While Volunteering in Hospital Maternity Ward

Kate Middleton has penned a touching letter to midwives after observing their work with mothers and babies in a U.K. hospital before the holidays.

In November, it was reported that the Duchess of Cambridge, who shares three children with Prince William, secretly spent two days volunteering in the maternity unit of Kingston Hospital in England. Kate is involved in the Early Years project, a charitable venture she has undertaken that aims to highlight how what people experience between birth and the first five years of life can affect them as adults.

On Friday, Kensington Palace released photos of Kate with various workers, moms and babies at the hospital, as well as a letter she penned for the midwives.

Wearing a long sleeve brown patterned midi dress with a black belt, she is seen marveling at a newborn baby in a bassinet in one of the pics. Kate is also shown having tea and chatting with hospital staff.