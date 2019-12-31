Watching Jennifer Lawrence Photobomb Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes Never Goes Out of Style

Anything can happen when E! goes live!
Close to 15 minutes before the 2014 Golden Globes kicked off, a moment on the red carpet occurred that pop culture fans will never forget.
When Taylor Swift was casually being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest on Live From the Red Carpet, a famous superfan showed up who wasn't exactly ready to calm down.
Ladies and gentlemen, who else remembers the moment Jennifer Lawrence photobombed T. Swift?
"Oh, my god I freaked out over the CMAs," Jennifer gushed to the singer as they met on the E! platform. "I sent her a text message that was like six inches long."
"I was reading it like, this is the most heartfelt text I've ever gotten," Taylor recalled.
And while Jennifer was impressed with Taylor's music, the "Shake It Off" singer was equally amazed at the actress' work in American Hustle. "I wanted so badly to send a novel text message," she explained before embracing for another hug.
While it's too soon to say if Jennifer will be attending this year's party hosted by Ricky Gervais, Taylor's song from Cats titled "Beautiful Ghosts" is nominated for Best Original Song–Motion Picture.
So who will be freaking out over T. Swift this award season? We obviously can't wait to find out.
But in the meantime, Taylor is simply grateful for all the praise she has received for the special track she wrote alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.
And while she may just be weeks away from securing a very special trophy, there are three furry friends who are unimpressed with their owner's accomplishments. Oh yes, we're talking about Taylor's cats.
"They don't care about anything I do," the Grammy winner told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "It's amazing."