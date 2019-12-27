Amy Schumer Recalls Throwing Up During Her "Really Scary" 3-Hour C-Section

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 1:46 PM
Amy Schumer is opening up about her pregnancy journey.
The I Feel Pretty actress and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, welcomed their first child in May, a son named Gene. Now, seven months later, the comedian is opening up about her pregnancy and the birthing experience in an interview on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast. On the episode, Schumer talked about struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, severe nausea and vomiting, during her pregnancy, which left her hospitalized. Schumer also recalled throwing up during the first hour of her C-section, shortly before welcoming her son.
Looking back on her pregnancy, Schumer said she started having symptoms "pretty quickly."
"Just being off birth control, I have since found out that I have endometriosis and adenomyosis, so being off birth control was really tough on my body, and so I was in pain, I was in a lot of pain," Schumer shared. "And I just was emotionally depressed for probably a couple weeks, and I was just taking it out on my husband. [Chris] was great, I mean, with how awful my pregnancy was he was basically my home attendant and had to keep me alive. And he handled it really well."
Schumer went on to discuss couple's therapy, sharing, "[The psychologist] was incredibly helpful to us too. He's on the spectrum, and she's his psychologist who diagnosed him, and she's also our couple's therapist, and she was just really helpful during the pregnancy."
Toward the end of her pregnancy, Schumer made the decision to have a C-section.
Schumer, who previously planned to go to a birthing center, explained that she got to a point where she was "so sick" and didn't want to take any risks.
"Even through the birthing center has an operating room and doctors at the ready...my instincts were just like, no. I want to go back to Manhattan," Schumer shared, adding that she came back to the city and a couple days later went into Lenox Hill Hospital.
"I was throwing up through the whole first hour of my C-section," Schumer recalled. "It's supposed to take about an hour and a half or something but mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis."
While Schumer endured a "brutal" pregnancy and "really scary" birth experience, she shared on the podcast that her nausea went away "immediately" after the birth of her son. She also revealed that Gene is named after Fischer's late mother.
You can hear more about Schumer's pregnancy journey by listening to the podcast episode above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?