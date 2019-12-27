These Are Our 12 Best-Selling Items on Amazon in 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 12:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EComm: Best-Selling Items on Amazon in 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We did it: we survived Christmas! To celebrate—with post-Santa shopping on our minds—we wanted to share 12 of our best-selling items from everyone's most reliable store: Amazon! You can add these items to your cart confidently knowing that they were popular, usable, and bettering the lives amongst our readers.

From your new go-to weighted blanket and Marvel's Funko advent calendar to posh sleep pillow sprays and luxe air purifiers, we've got you. In dire need of a new gourmet hot sauce or the latest-and-greatest that fiction can offer? They all made our list. Our favorite? This Kodak dock and instant printer, of course.

Check out our best-sellers below.

Read

Best After Christmas Sales 2019 A to Z

YnM Cool Weighted Blanket (Queen Size)

This is the Holy Grail of weighted blankets, friends! The blanket's weighted inner layer can be used alone or used with a duvet for easy cleaning.

2019 Amazon
$70 Amazon
Marvel 80th Anniversary Funko Advent Calendar

Our readers love advent calendars as much as we do, so we added this collector's item in a snap! It contains pocket Pops of all of your favorite Marvel characters.

2019 Amazon
$60
$32 Amazon
TRUFF Hot Sauce

If Oprah Winfrey's recommending something two years in a row, we're buying it! Dubbed "the pinnacle of heat experience," this Oprah's Favorite Things gourmet hot sauce will become your must-have condiment when it comes to noshing. 

2019 Amazon
$18 Amazon
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

We knew the holidays were stressful so we're happy to hear our readers liked this REM cycle remedy. Having trouble catching some zzzz's? Spritz a little of this on your pillow—with lavender, vetiver and chamomile, which helps to reduce anxiety and improve sleep—and watch those sheep line up to be counted.

2019 Amazon
$29
$24 Amazon
Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Portable 4x6

Daily Pop first introduced us to this great gift—and we love it so much we totally recommend it as a worthy way to spend your Amazon gift card on yourself. This convenient printer dock lets you print photos direct from your smartphone; includes android dock pin & free iOS lightning adapter. A holiday best-seller, snap it up while it's still in stock!

2019 Amazon
$121 Amazon
Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit

Shout-out to the true crime community—we're so happy y'all are as into Mindhunter as we are! If you fell in love with the Netflix show, now the time to read the book that inspired it. This is the story of Special Agent John Douglas' 25-year FBI career, sharing how he used psychological profiling to gain insights into serial killers and notorious criminals. This one's a must for any true crime fan.

2019 Amazon
$18
$14 Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa

Hailed as one of the Amazon Alexa devices you're gonna want ASAP, you agreed. Amazon's most compact smart speaker now has improved speaker quality for richer and louder sound.

2019 Amazon
$50
$25 Amazon
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier

During our Black Friday craze this year, this trusty air purifier made a name for itself amongst our readers. Reduce harmful germs, dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air with this chic-and-sleek air purifier.

2019 Amazon
$150
$97 Amazon
Searching for Sylvie Lee by Jean Kwok

This fast-paced read is a twisting tale of love, loss, and dark family secrets. Curl up with this page-turner—like all your favorite A-listers—before the end of the decade!

2019 Amazon
$27
$14 Amazon
Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist

If you have a tequila lover in your life, they will happily say "cheers" to this! This Amazon best-seller features 65 delicious drink recipes paired with wry commentary on history's most beloved novels.

2019 Amazon
$15
$14 Amazon
Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eyes

Featured in Teddi Mellencamp's holiday gift guide, this beauty lifesaver is just what the wellness guru ordered. With the holidays going through next week—and probably plenty more cocktail happy hours to go—this facial device will de-puff your face and give that fresh and sculpting look we all want!

2019 Amazon
$20 Amazon
Conviction by Denise Mina

An official selection of Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club this December. In this thriller from Denise Mina, a true-crime podcast sets a trophy wife's present life on a collision course with her secret past.

2019 Amazon
$27
$12 Amazon

Check out 20 Things You Need to Start 2020 on a Cozy Note and 13 Things to Take Your Self-Care Rituals Next-Level in 2020 at E!.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Self-Care

13 Things to Take Your Self-Care Ritual Next Level in 2020

E-Comm: 20 Things You Need to Start 2020 on a Cozy Note

20 Things You Need to Start 2020 on a Cozy Note

EComm: Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2019 Best Activewear Deals

Best Black Friday Deals, Lululemon

Best Lululemon After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

Best Black Friday Deals, Anthropologie

Best Anthropologie After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Best After Christmas Sales 2019 A to Z

Best Black Friday Deals, Shopbop

Best Shopbop After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.