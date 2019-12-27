13 Things to Take Your Self-Care Ritual Next Level in 2020

by Carly Milne | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 11:55 AM
As we come to the end of 2019, now is a great time to look back at the year that was and honor all that was good about it—and also accept that some of it was a dumpster inferno. And while it may have rankled you beyond compare and sent your cortisol levels through the roof, chances are it probably brought you into the world of self-care...and that's a great place to be!
But 2020 is an all-new year with all-new energy, so now's the time to up your game and take your self-care to a whole new level so you can manifest all the things you've been dreaming about. We've picked out 13 things that can help support and nurture you on a whole new level as you go for gold, like an incredible weighted blanket that looks too chic to be a weighted blanket, the yummiest candle to scent your world, bath salts that might just transform you from the inside out, and more.
Ready to kick your self-care into high gear for the new year? Here we go!
This nifty set features a travel-size body wash to suit every mood, whether you need a little morning pick-me-up with Wakey Wakey (with scents of rosemary and lemongrass), or a little soul nurturing with Calm Down (a delicious mix of ginger and lavender). Plus, these washes are certified organic, cruelty free, vegan, made in the U.S., and all natural.
You'd be forgiven for falling asleep while you wash your face with this innovative tool... the sonic vibrations are just that soothing and calming! But more than that, they help lift away dirt and oil while they massage your face into a firmer, smoother, younger-looking version of yourself. You can even select one that suits your specific skin needs, from Normal to Combination to Sensitive skin.
There's no other way to put it—bathing in these salts is an otherworldly experience. You may not think that a tablespoon-sized scoop of these bath salts will do you any good, but you'd be wrong. Run your tub, drop it in, and watch your cares and stresses melt away.
Maybe you need a place to write out your ideas, record your dreams, or just make notes of the plans that flit through your brain when you're trying to drift off to sleep. This notebook will handle all of that and then some, thanks to 160 lined wood-free pages encased in a thick cover that reminds you of the importance of where you are in this moment in time.
There's so much to love about Otherland candles, but their Gilded Holiday Collection is a treasure trove of amazingly delicious, luxurious and bewitching scents. Our favorite is the Sacred Dusk candle, made of coconut and soy wax with a blend of palo santo, crimson incense, and cypress bark. We forgive you if you just want to stay inside all day and breathe in this glorious scent...
This isn't the kind of weighted blanket you're used to! Hand-knit using silky-soft organic fabric with a velvety feel, you can choose the weight you want that best suits your needs, then snuggle up under this chunky, cozy cocoon of delight and binge-watch to your heart's content. Warning: you may never want to leave your couch (or bed) ever again, but if you do, the Velvet Napper will look stylish wherever you leave it.
There's so many good things to tell you about this mask that we don't know where to start! For one, it's incredibly hydrating, relying on cucumber and hyaluronic acid to nourish dry and dehydrated skin. For two, this hydrogel mask is made of 95% organic aloe juice and 5% plant cellulose. And three, the longer you leave it on, the more your skin benefits! We recommend leaving it on for an hour, if you can make the time. Your skin will thank you.
Give yourself a little slice of calm wherever you need it with this aromatherapy rollerball, featuring a soothing blend of vetiver, chamomile and sandalwood. Keep it next to your bed if you suffer from insomnia, or take it with you when you're on the run. Just roll it on your pulse points when you need some extra support to get through your day, or bring some calm to your night.
Speaking of aromatherapy, this pillow spray works wonders. Just spray it on your pillow before you slide into bed to catch some zzzzz's, and let the blend of lavender, vetiver and chamomile zap your anxiety, calm your mind, and help improve the overall quality of your sleep.
Don't just stop at candles, rollerballs and pillow sprays—turn your entire home into a scentsational experience whenever you want. This hand-crafted ceramic diffuser will distribute 10 to 20 drops of essential oil for three continuous hours, or seven hours using interval settings. It also has an optional lighting feature, and it's easy to clean with a BPA-free plastic water reservoir.
Don't leave the luxe robes for spa days—make every day a spa day with this plush microfiber robe with a soft exterior and a cushy inner lining that'll keep you cozy when you're doing your self-care rituals. It's also full coverage, easy to wash, and features two generous pockets so you can carry your phone around with you if you really must. And on that note...
Put your phone down. No, for real—put your phone down! And if you really can't (or don't know how), this Digital Detox Kit can help you power down without withdrawal. There's eight essentials to help you take a break, including a mini alarm clock so you can time your break, an eye mask and ear plugs to block everything out, an infinity fidget cube to keep you occupied, and more.
Reduce puffiness, shrink pores and calm your skin with this nifty little face roller, which you can pop in the fridge or freezer to cool it down to your liking. You can even use it to massage your face while you're masking, and roll it over your temples to relieve fatigue. And imagine how good it would feel on a sunburn after too much time outside in the summer. Teddi Mellencamp highly recommends it!
