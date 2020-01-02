Watch Kristin Cavallari Shock Jay Cutler With Her Precise Axe Throwing Skills

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kristin Cavallari has found the one sport Jay Cutler isn't a pro at.

In this clip from season three of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9), the Uncommon James boss and the retired NFL athlete double date with Justin Anderson and his boyfriend Scoot. This isn't any ordinary double date as the foursome swing by an axe throwing range.

Understandably, this activity has Kristin feeling "nervous" and wanting proper instruction on how to throw an axe.

"Women tend to be better than men," the Class Axe employee assures the Very Cavallari star. "They see an axe, they see a target—while we're coaching it's kinda like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. Can I throw yet?' They don't want the coaching until it doesn't work."

Nonetheless, the employee demonstrates the proper way to throw an axe. At the start, Justin and Scoot take to the technique, hitting the target every time.

"This is fun," Scoot exclaims while giving a little shimmy.

Watch

Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Go Cowboy Boot Shopping

While watching Justin and Scoot succeed at axe throwing, Kristin grows more anxious as she's feeling the "pressure."

"I'll take the pressure off," Jay quips as he goes up for his turn.

Initially, Kristin thinks her husband will succeed as "he's good at all kinds of sports." However, the former Chicago Bears quarterback struggles to get the axe to stick.

"This is bothering me," the father of three remarks after several failed attempts.

In a hilarious turn of events, Kristin ends up hitting bullseye during her first try. As Kristin hits bullseye once more, Jay declares this outing a "nightmare."

"I thought that Jay was gonna be the best one there," Justin reflects in a confessional.

"I mean, yeah. One would assume," Kristin states in support.

Ironically, despite her nerves, Kristin is the clear axe throwing victor.

For this funny outing, be sure to watch the clip above.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, ColourPop, Privé Revaux & More

Nick Gordon

Nick Gordon Seemed "Happy" and "Calm" Just Hours Before His Death

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa Kicks Off "Most Defining Decade" of His Life With Heather Rae Young

Extreme Love

Extreme Love's Texie and Anastasia Get All Kinds of Backlash Due to Their Size Difference

Alex Trebek, Jean Currivan Trebek

Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Shares the "Toughest Part" of His Cancer Battle

Bombshell (2019) - Margot Robbie

How Margot Robbie Included Elle Woods in Her Bombshell Performance

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson

Pregnant Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Naked Photo Taken by Husband Joshua Jackson

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Jay Cutler , Celebrities , Entertainment , Couples , Reality TV , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.