20 Things You Need to Start 2020 on a Cozy Note

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 10:49 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We think there's something truly magical that happens the day after Christmas. The grace period between Santa's big night and New Year's Eve is a fantastic time to catch up on TV shows, finish that stack of books you've been putting off all Fall, and giving yourself the #selfcare you know you've earned all year long.
To kick off 2020 oh-so-cozy, we've handpicked the softest sweat suits, oversized throw blankets, loose leaf tea sets, scented candles and coffee table books to get the conversation started. From the latest Ugg slippers and snuggliest robes to portable movie projectors and velvet bean bags, we understand the power of a cat nap and want you to recharge your soul too (the coziest way possible!) Our favorite? This popcorn air popper because The Mandalorian isn't going to watch itself, right?
Here are 20 of our favorites below.
Dubbed "the softest sweat suits," these brushed terry sets (in the most lush and bright colors) will give new meaning to binge watching at home.
Imagine your favorite fleece jacket as an oversized throw blanket that you can wrap yourself up during these cold winter nights? It's no longer a figment of your imagination with this plushy throw blanket from Urban Outfitters.
A plush, short shaft of fluffy genuine shearling on a cozy boot—a fan-favorite updated with a modern look. Also available in gray and black.
Curl up with a new fiction favorite! We recommend Ottessa Moshfegh's highly anticipated 2020 novel that's available for pre-order!
Add a sense of wonder to your living room with this luxe and stylized candles presented in a glass blown jar and fireplace scent.
Make healthy and delicious popcorn in 3 minutes! Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, and an instant snack for the whole family. Also available in aqua and white. Don't forget to add the Cinemood movie theater projector!
Create your own movie theater anywhere you go with this all-in-one portable projector. Don't forget to add the Dash popcorn maker!
Lined with cozy faux fur, these quilted slippers are tailor-made for relaxing by the fire. Also available in cream.
Plush contrast at the wide collar, cuffs and pockets further softens a sumptuous jersey robe that makes mornings much more appealing. Available in a variety of soft-hued colors.
Lounge lavishly in this frameless oversized chair upholstered in rich velvet. Comes in lots of colors with a cushy and comfy design that works in any space!
Whether it's a present for a loved one or just for you, this gigantic knit throw blanket is what blanket dreams are made of! With a variety of colors, you can buy a whole loot to scatter around your bedroom, living room, and office space.
What it is: A best-selling deep sleep spray to help you enjoy a peaceful night's sleep.
A prized token of three of the brand's favorite chai teas packed in regal caddies.
Overstuffed tufted floor pillow in a luxe crushed velvet finish we love. Soft, plush and oversized for great additional on-the-floor seating. Grab a few to create the perfect reading nook!
We never met a Taschen book we didn't like. (And who doesn't love cats?) Start a conversation with a great big coffee table book.
Get your mermaidy vibes on when you bask in the sea that is your bathtub and rest your head upon this soft and cushy seashell-shaped neck pillow. Inflatable pillow features suction cup at back to adhere to your tub.
A calming and soothing bath salt with Himalayan pink salt crystals, floral ylang-ylang and natural vanilla to relax the mind and body.
The softest sweats for working out or lounging around the house, grab a pair and try them for yourself! Available in a variety of neutral tones.
Give your feet the treat they deserve with these oh-so-plushy slip-on slides with faux fur lining. Available in a variety of colors.
Your REM cycle just got stylish with this oh-so-snuggle pajama set! Available in a variety of bedtime-ready hues.
Check out 13 Things to Take Your Self-Care Rituals Next-Level in 2020 at E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?