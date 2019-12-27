Hilary Duff's Younger Co-Star Officiated Her Wedding to Matthew Koma

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

That's what friends are for!

If Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's wedding day wasn't special enough, they were married by two people close to their hearts. When the actress and singer-songwriter tied the knot on Saturday at their Los Angeles home, they were declared wife and husband by two familiar faces: Molly Bernard and Chris Mintz-Plasse. Fans of Duff's TV show Younger will recognize her co-star Bernard, who plays her on-screen gal pal, Lauren Heller. 

As for Mintz-Plasse, the Superbad alum is not only Koma's friend, but also his bowling league teammate. 

"@mintzplasse and I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS," Bernard captioned a photo of her and Mints-Plasse en route to officiate. 

"@mintzplasse's somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff," she captioned another shot of them at the ceremony. 

Photos

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma: Romance Rewind

As evidenced by Bernard's posts about the soirée, the ladies had an unforgettable time celebrating Duff and Koma's love. 

"WE BOOGIED," she confirmed. "As most officiants do, I fell into a deep split at the feet of bride @hilaryduff."

Isn't that basically an officiant requirement? 

Congratulations, you two—and you're dutiful officiants!

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

Vicki Wants the RHOC Cast to ''Elevate,'' Screams About Braunwyn's Sex Life During Reunion

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The 90 Day Fiancé Moment That Got Away

You Season 2

You Season 2 Certainly Did Not Go In the Direction We Were Expecting

3 Most Unreal Reality TV Moments of 2019

Vanderpump Rules Season 8

Scheana Shay Sets Her Sights on New SURver Brett in Vanderpump Rules Season 8 First Look

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, Jake Gyllenhaal

Hey Kids, We Gotta Talk About Jake Gyllenhaal in John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Matt Fraser, Meet the Frasers, S1

TBT! Watch Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Turn a Skeptic News Anchor Into a Believer

TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Couples , Weddings , TV , Younger , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.