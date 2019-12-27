Hilary Duff's Younger Co-Star Officiated Her Wedding to Matthew Koma

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 10:11 AM
That's what friends are for!
If Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's wedding day wasn't special enough, they were married by two people close to their hearts. When the actress and singer-songwriter tied the knot on Saturday at their Los Angeles home, they were declared wife and husband by two familiar faces: Molly Bernard and Chris Mintz-Plasse. Fans of Duff's TV show Younger will recognize her co-star Bernard, who plays her on-screen gal pal, Lauren Heller.
As for Mintz-Plasse, the Superbad alum is not only Koma's friend, but also his bowling league teammate.
"@mintzplasse and I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS," Bernard captioned a photo of her and Mints-Plasse en route to officiate.
"@mintzplasse's somber farewell to his better half @matthewkoma and my personal panic joy as we wed him to @hilaryduff," she captioned another shot of them at the ceremony.
As evidenced by Bernard's posts about the soirée, the ladies had an unforgettable time celebrating Duff and Koma's love.
"WE BOOGIED," she confirmed. "As most officiants do, I fell into a deep split at the feet of bride @hilaryduff."
Isn't that basically an officiant requirement?
Congratulations, you two—and you're dutiful officiants!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?