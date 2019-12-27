Mandy Moore's "Extraordinary" Trip to Ecuador Ruined By "Major Bout of Food Poisoning"

Mandy Moore's trip to Ecuador didn't exactly go as planned.

As the This Is Us star explained on Instagram, her "extraordinary" hiking trip came to a screeching halt when she and husband Taylor Goldsmith got "knocked out simultaneously" with a "major bout of food poisoning."

"Sometimes things don't go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it's challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction," Moore told her social media followers on Friday. "I love an end of year lesson (one that I've encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn't meant to be."

Moore explained that the food poisoning occurred on the second day of their trip and they couldn't continue on.

"We just wouldn't be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push," the "When I Wasn't Watching" singer shared. "In any case... we made the tough call to travel home (wow- that wasn't fun lol) and got back yesterday."