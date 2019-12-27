Mandy Moore's "Extraordinary" Trip to Ecuador Ruined By "Major Bout of Food Poisoning"

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Mandy Moore's trip to Ecuador didn't exactly go as planned.
As the This Is Us star explained on Instagram, her "extraordinary" hiking trip came to a screeching halt when she and husband Taylor Goldsmith got "knocked out simultaneously" with a "major bout of food poisoning."
"Sometimes things don't go according to plan. For someone slightly type A (like myself), it's challenging not drive myself absolutely crazy when things veer in a different direction," Moore told her social media followers on Friday. "I love an end of year lesson (one that I've encountered a million times before and will again, btw). Wasn't meant to be."
Moore explained that the food poisoning occurred on the second day of their trip and they couldn't continue on.
"We just wouldn't be able to catch up on hydration, nutrition and rest to complete any more acclimatization hikes before our summit push," the "When I Wasn't Watching" singer shared. "In any case... we made the tough call to travel home (wow- that wasn't fun lol) and got back yesterday."
"We showered and crawled into bed-shells of ourselves- but quickly had the kitties/ dogs by our side and our own Mountain View out the window to enjoy," Moore, who also shared photos of their view, continued. "I think the Universe must have wanted us to slow down and just savor some time at home. And we shall."
Moore went on to write that this just means there are more adventures to come, and that they can't wait to get back to Ecuador.
Moore gushed, "We absolutely loved our short journey and have already chatted about returning with a more all encompassing look at the whole country (not just the [mountain view, wink emoji])."
The 35-year-old star then thanked her pal, Melissa Reid, for being the best "teacher/nurse/caretaker/non-judgmental friend."
One of the pictures included in Moore's post shows her with an IV in her arm.
"She brought us meds and crackers and fluids and made us laugh after witnessing some truly horrible things ([poop emoji], [vomit emoji])," Moore continued. "We ❤️ you so much, Melissa! Ok off to binge some tv with [cat] in my lap. Hope everyone is having a happy and healthy holiday break!! XO."
Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mandy!