Katie Holmes Shares Rare Picture With Lookalike Daughter Suri Cruise

We're seeing double!

On Thursday, Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise had a twinning moment on Instagram. The Dawson's Creek alum shared the mother-daughter picture to her Stories, where she and the 13-year-old can be seen posing for an adorable black and white selfie.

From the looks of it, the duo escaped the New York City hustle and bustle to celebrate the holidays with a winter wonderland getaway. Documenting their travels in her Stories, she shared a video of snowy trees and a windy road. To add a nostalgic and adventurous effect to the short video, she had "Send Me On My Way" by Rusted Roots play over it.

Keeping things merry and bright, the newly-single star spread holiday cheer with some festive Instagram posts. Donning a Santa hat in one picture and showing off her decorated Christmas tree in another, Katie wished her followers a Merry Christmas and proved there was no shortage of holiday spirit this season.