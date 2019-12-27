Step Aside Baby Yoda: Baby Sonic Just Won Over the Internet

Sorry, Baby Yoda: the Internet has its new obsession.

Baby Sonic made his adorable debut in the Japanese trailer for the upcoming origin film Sonic the Hedgehog. Giving fans a first look at the beloved video game character's in his younger days, Paramount Japan's latest trailer, which is voiced entirely in Japanese, shows Sonic racing across hills as he puts his super speed on display.

At first, the speedy hedgehog is just a little ball of blue light, but as the trailer progresses, his younger self is revealed and instantly won the Internet over with his cuteness. Twitter users were quick to sing their praises for the little action hero. One user wrote, "Saw #BabySonic today and my little heart melted." Another tweeted, "Looks like Baby Yoda has some competition."

Seeing the love Baby Sonic was receiving, Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic in the film, chimed in on Instagram to jokingly relish in The Mandalorian breakout star's dethroning. "I see your baby Yoda and raise you a BABY SONIC!!!" the Parks and Recreation alum wrote. "WE ARE WELL ON OUR WAY TO SOME SORT OF BABY AVENGERS!"