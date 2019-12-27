Lana Del Rey Pleads for Help After Her Family's Mementos Are Stolen

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 5:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lana Del Rey

Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Lana Del Rey's Christmas was not so merry. 

A day after the holiday, the songstress took to Twitter with a plea to anyone reading. 

"Hoping everyone had a great holiday — wanted to make a quick announcement," she began. "This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken," the star continued, referencing her photographer sister Chuck Grant

"I'd love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to to us for a no questions asked reward," Del Rey continued. 

The performer noted, "The work we lost can't be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was."

"Thanks so much," she signed off. "Lana."

Photos

E!ssentials: Lana Del Rey's Signature Cat-Eye Makeup

Naturally, the message spurred words of support and concern from devoted fans. "I'm so sorry about this Lana. Sending you love your way," one tweeted back. "I hope you guys find it! That's so beyond messed up and I'm so sorry," another weighed in. "Sending you good vibes and good luck for the new year!"

While the songstress is ending 2019 on a sour note, there's plenty for her and her family to look forward to in 2020, notably her Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Album of the Year. 

If she does end up winning in either category, it will be her first Grammy Award after six nominations in the course of six years.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Baby Sonic

Step Aside Baby Yoda: Baby Sonic Just Won Over the Internet

Khloé Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Khloe Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade: Becoming a Mom, Launching Her Empire & More

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The 90 Day Fiancé Moment That Got Away

Pink, Jameson Hart, Willow Hart, Carey Hart, 2019 CMA Awards

Pink’s Son Jameson Has the Sweetest Wish On His 3rd Birthday

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson Reveals How Often She Has Sex With Brandon Blackstock—And It's Impressive

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson, Instagram

Miley Cyrus Shuts Down Those Cody Simpson Split Rumors Once and For All

Moments of the Decade

The Biggest Pop Culture Moments of the Decade

TAGS/ Lana Del Rey , Crime , Legal , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.