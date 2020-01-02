See Beyoncé's Showstopping Golden Globes Looks Over the Years

Beyoncé's talent onstage and on the carpet never ceases to amaze.

It's been over 20 years since the songstress made her first appearance at the Golden Globes and she continues to be invited back time and time again. Surprisingly her first few invites to the film and television awards were not even because of her acting career, which didn't begin until 2001. Her initial invites were largely due to her fame and the occasional role in made for TV films.

It wasn't until her showstopping role in Dreamgirls that the star received her first nomination. In 2006, she was named as one of the women up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Listen."

Then, just two years later, the actress would once again be up for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for "Once in a Lifetime," which was inspired by the film Cadillac Records.