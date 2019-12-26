Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Christmas Holiday in England

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 3:05 PM
We could leave the Christmas lights up 'til January.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn celebrated the Christmas holiday with friends and family in England, a source tells E! News. It appears the couple traveled overseas after spending time in New York City, where Alwyn supported T.Swift at the premiere of her new movie, Cats. The actor and Grammy winner were spotted showing PDA following the film premiere in mid-December, just days after the "Lover" singer celebrated her 30th birthday with her loved ones.
"Taylor spent the holidays in England with Joe. She was there for the week leading up to Christmas and spent time with Joe's family and friends," the insider tells E! News. "Some of Taylor's family also flew in from Nashville to spend time with them."
The source adds, "Taylor is still there and will stay on with Joe after her family leaves."
Alwyn and Swift, who have been going strong for three years now, have been spending a lot of time in his hometown of London lately.
It was just last month that the couple celebrated Thanksgiving together in the English city.
"Taylor has been spending a lot of down time in London. She doesn't go out much other than to take a walk with Joe or go to the local pub," a source recently shared with E! News. "They spend a lot of time with Joe's family and friends. All weekend they had people come over or they went to family members homes."
The insider also shared that Swift and Alwyn are "close with Joe's parents and brothers" and "like to see them" often.
"There's nothing really exciting or big happening," the source added . "They just like the simplicity of life in London and visiting with family and friends."
While Swift has been spending time in England, we might be seeing her back in the United States in January. As Swifties will know, the superstar singer received a 2020 Golden Globes nod for her Cats song "Beautiful Ghosts." So, while nothing has been confirmed, it's possible T.Swift could make an appearance at the award show on Jan. 5.
We'll have to wait and see!
