50 Pop Culture Events to Get You Excited for 2020

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Cassie Esparza & Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 3:00 AM
It's time to say hello to a new decade!
As the holiday season is wrapping up, we cannot help but get excited for everything that comes with a brand new year.
There's already so much anticipation for this year's award season, and we can't wait to see some of our favorite stars take home Hollywood's biggest awards. If you're more into music, maybe this holiday season brought you a pair of tickets to see your favorite musician on his or her's upcoming 2020 tour.
Whether you're an avid fan of pop culture or simply ready for some nostalgia, this upcoming year will also bring back some of TV's most iconic shows—we've missed you Lizzie McGuire—for a much needed reunion.
It's already looking like the start of another roaring 20's!
But ‘till the clock strikes 12, take a look at the 50 pop culture events that will have people talking all year long.
Tawney Holmes
January 1: For the first time ever, Lifetime will follow 10(!) individuals who decide to get Married at First Sight. After eight weeks, the five couples will have to decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce. Spoiler alert: The Kinetic Content reality show has provided more than a few success stories.
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
January 4: Oprah Winfrey is traveling the country and guiding attendees through a series of self-reflections, leading to a personal 2020 action plan. Special guests like Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama will join in and an inspiring speaker will energize audiences with tools and insights to move them toward their healthiest and best lives.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 5: Although the iconic Hollywood couple broke up back in the '90s, we simply cannot let them go! Both actors are nominated at this year's 2020 Golden Globes, so we can only keep our fingers crossed for a long-awaited reunion.
Eric Liebowitz/E! Entertainment
January 6: After a move from the west to the east coast, E! News will return with new hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie. The new morning show will keep its focus on pop culture, lifestyle and all things entertainment.
iHeartRadio
January 6: iHeartRadio, which is No. 1 for podcasts, debuts their latest program titled Intimate Knowledge. Featuring Brooke Burke, Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King Edmonds and Lila Darville, the podcast will explore sex, intimacy, relationships, marriage and so much more.
ABC
January 6: After facing a heartbreak that left all of Bachelor Nation in shock, Peter is ready to find love again. The airline pilot will make his debut as the new Bachelor and we can't wait for all the ups and downs to come.
NBC
January 7: In NBC's new show, Zoey Clarke—played by Jane Levy—starts to hear the desires of those around her through songs. Starring Pitch Perfect's Skylar Astin and Glee's Alex Newell, the show is sure to be the next musical hit!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
January 10: The beloved pop star will release her latest album titled Rare. In the weeks leading up to the big reveal, Selena released two singles including "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," which she performed at the 2019 American Music Awards.
Eyebuydirect
January 13: Celebrity stylist and Queer Eye star Tan France will collaborate with EyeBuyDirect on a collection of eyewear centered on uplifting messages of inclusivity. Tan's collaboration also encourages shoppers to embrace their originality and express themselves with complimentary eyewear.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
January 23: 2019 came with many ups and downs for the "Lover" singer, but 2020 is looking epic! Taylor's first documentary, which will premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival before hitting Netflix, will show how she's changed not only as a performer, but as a woman. And no…we can't calm down!
Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock
January 26: The 17-year-old singer scored a whopping six nominee's for music's biggest night. We're definitely rooting for the "bad guy" singer to take home one (or more!) of the coveted trophies.
John Shearer/WireImage
January 30: Before he officially becomes a parent with wife Maren Morris, the "To a T" country singer will kick off his headlining Platonic tour. Bring your cowboy hats and boots for a rockin' good night of music.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
January 2020: The Real Housewives of New York star will be releasing a track called "Viva La Diva" to kick off her new cabaret show F, Marry Kill. "It's an amazing song," Luann teased to People. "It's totally different from anything I've done before, but still very much me. I can't wait for people to hear it."
FILA
January 2020: The global superstars will appear in a FILA ad campaign, which is set to launch in early 2020. "We decided to offer a surprise sneak peek of the campaign,
in an effort to express our appreciation to the support," a FILA spokesperson shared with E! News. "With an undeniable synergy between FILA and BTS and the positive feedback we've received from consumers, we look forward to sharing more in the coming year."
Bravo
March 19: Your favorite chefs from years past including Jennifer Carroll and Brian Malarkey will return to compete in a special season. Plus, Bravo is teaming up with Universal Studios Hollywood for the first-ever Bravo's Top Chef Food & Wine festival on March 19-20.
George Pimentel/Getty Images for TIFF; Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
February 2: The NFL's 2020 Super Bowl will be all about the girl power! Renowned singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage during the Pepsi halftime show and we can't wait to see what this power duo brings to the house!
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
February 9: After a host-less 2019 Oscars amidst the Kevin Hart controversy, we can't wait to see what this year's show has in store. And while nominations have yet to be revealed, it's hard not to be excited for Hollywood's biggest award show of the year.
Burak Cingi/Redferns
February 16: Chicago natives Chance The Rapper and Common will headline musical performances at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. As for the basketball game, it will reach fans in more than 200 countries.
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
February 24: Although we will definitely miss fellow coach Gwen Stefani, we can't wait to see Nick in the big red chair for NBC's hit show.
March 2020: It's almost here! The Rock will be rolling out his highly-anticipated new tequila, Teremana. "Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way—by hand," the actor previously teased on Instagram.
March 3: The American Idol winner's upcoming book will share secrets for fitting diet and exercise into a packed routine. Find Your Path is also packed with meal plans, recipes, weekly workout programs and guidelines for keeping a weekly food and workout journal. It also introduces readers to Carrie's signature Fit52 workout.
March 17: Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are ready to tell their story in BLOOD, a memoir that details the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers, from the band's creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, break up at the height of their fame and now reunification.
CW
March 18: After 14 seasons of following the Winchester brothers through their fantastical lives, the beloved sci-fi show will come to a close. The series will end its 15th season amounting to over 320 episodes of mystery, action and terrors beyond this world.
Stephen Tilley/Disney Enterprises, Inc.
March 27: Fans have been waiting for years to see this classic Disney movie come to life. Liu Yifei will be leading the live-adaptation as Mulan, and we can't wait to see the brave warrior make her way back to the big screen.
Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock
April 5: After an iconic X Factor appearance, The Pussycat Dolls announced the first dates of their U.K. reunion tour. The girl group will hit cities from Dublin to London and we can't wait to see what they'll get up to now that they're all grown up!
Wendy's
Spring 2020: Wendy's promises to deliver a better, bolder breakfast nationwide. The menu features signature items that takes the best of Wendy's and creatively delivers them to fans for breakfast. Signature items include the Breakfast Baconator, Frosty-ccino, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and Seasoned Potatoes.
Planet Hollywood Cancun
Spring 2020: Wanna getaway? Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun is set to open its doors and offer guests of all ages an upscale and unforgettable all-inclusive vacation.
BFA
April 10-12: Although there's no line-up for the iconic music festival just yet, we know this year's gonna be a good one! Between the fashion, star-studded parties and epic musical guests, there is something for everyone in the desert.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
April 15: Harry will be performing in cities all over the world in support of his newest album Fine Line. We can't wait to see the former One Direction singer back on the stage!
Josh Gilligan/@joshgilligan
April 24-26: The country music festival will be back and better than ever with headliners like Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Eric Church. Grab your cowboy boots and get ready for the throw down of the year!
NostalgiaCon
April 25: Who's ready to go back in time? The weekend event will feature musical acts, film and TV show reunions, exhibitors and collectors, exclusive merchandise, panels, cosplay, arcade gaming, classic ‘80s cars and other surprises.
Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
May 6: The iconic group behind classic hits such as "September" and "Shining Star" will perform a run of shows in Las Vegas at The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/Redferns
May 14: Get ready Beliebers! The "Baby" singer is hitting the road once again for a massive stadium tour that includes stops at Soldier Field, the Rose Bowl and MetLife Stadium. Buy your tickets before it's too late!
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
May 1: The first trailer for Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, was released at San Diego's 2019 Comic-Con and D23. This film will be the first in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bring all the action back to the big screen.
Warner Bros.
June 5: Gal Gadot will head back to the big screen in the second Wonder Woman film. With the new antagonist Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, we can expect to see lots of action and even more girl power.
Paramount Pictures
June 25: The long-awaited sequel to the iconic Top Gun is finally near. After more than three decades since the original film premiered, Maverick will mentor a new generation of U.S. Navy fighter pilots.
IMDB
June 26: The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical will make its way to the big screen just in time for summer break. With a star-studded cast—including Anthony Ramos and singer Leslie Grace—any musical lover will be up on their feet and dancing.
Legoland New York
July 4: LEGOLAND New York Resort will be the largest LEGOLAND theme park Merlin Entertainments has ever built with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions across seven themed "lands" on 150 acres.
The Stadium Tour
July 7: Who's ready to rock?! The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poision and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will hit select cities throughout the country including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta and more.
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
July 24: The Olympics are coming back this summer and they're heading to Tokyo, Japan. We can't wait to see some of our favorite athletes compete in swimming, diving, gymnastics and more summer sports.
FX
September 27: After successful seasons of the anthology series, Ryan Murphy has a third in the works. This next saga will center on the Clinton presidency scandal and star Sarah Paulson, Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford.
Discovery
October 2020: We can never get enough of Chip and Joanna Gaines! The Fixer Upper couple is launching the Magnolia Network, which will feature new shows like Home on the Road for lifestyle lovers across the country.
Ian Maddox
October: After getting engaged this past summer, the Vanderpump Rules star is on top of the wedding planning! We can't wait to see how the ceremony unfolds for the happy couple!
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
November 3: This next election is one that the entire world will be watching, and we can guarantee there will be lots of great Saturday Night Live content in the weeks and months leading up to the day. Don't forget to rock the vote!
RAMONA ROSALES, 2019 Twentieth Century Fox
December 18: Another highly anticipated movie-musical reboot will make its way to the big screen just in time for the holidays. The story of Tony and Maria, two star-crossed lovers in 1950s New York, will play out with an exciting cast including Ansel Elgort, original cast member Rita Moreno and newcomer Rachel Zegler.
Instagram/Hilary Duff
TBD: Though it didn't come in time for Disney+'s big 2019 release, it's giving us something to really look forward to in 2020. We can't wait to see what our dreams are made of and peek back into the life of Disney's iconic Lizzie McGuire played by Hilary Duff.
Nathan Congleton/NBC’s TODAY
TBD: The Today co-anchor got engaged in late November and the wedding planning is already well underway! One morning, Hoda revealed she'd like to get sooner than later. We can't wait to hear about the adorable ceremony including her two daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The New Yorker
TBD: The "Don't Start Now" singer's newest album Future Nostalgia will be coming out soon. We can't wait for more songs to dance to especially when she hits the road with it early next year.
So, anybody else really excited for what's to come? Pop culture fans: We have a lot to look forward to!
