Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2019 Best Activewear Deals

by Carly Milne | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 3:00 AM
In case you've been busy indulging in the last of the holiday goodies and seasonal TV binge-watches, we're here to remind you that 2019 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is happening now! And now that the holidays are over, we know what you're thinking: It's time to work on your New Year's resolutions. We're here to support your goals with our picks for the best activewear deals from this year's sale!
As a reminder, here's what you need to know about the sale. You can save up to 50% on items from top brands like Nike, Zella, Outdoor Voices, Alo, Adidas, Spiritual Gangster and so many more. Plus, you can get FREE SHIPPING, order online and pick up in store, and Nordy Club members can use their Personal Double Points Day(s) to earn points twice as fast.
And because the new year is fast approaching, now's the time to gear up for all those new classes you're going to take, hikes you're going to embark on, runs you're going to stride through... whatever you plan to do to break a sweat, these are some of our favorite jackets, leggings, tops, sweatshirts and more to help you on your new fitness journey. Just don't forget that this sale doesn't last long... it's all over on January 2, and everything is selling out. Grab your faves before they're gone!
Flatter yourself in these high-waisted leggings with the give and stretch to move you through any workout. Plus, Spiritual Gangster will provide one meal to a person in need through a partnership with Feed America for every item sold.
Get cozy for your to and from in high-pile fleece and breathable nylon, with front-welt pockets—and another sneaky pocket tucked in your sleeve, in case you want to stash something when you're running or hiking.
Loose and airy in 100% cotton, state your business clearly and confidently in this splatter-dye tank—even if you're in headstand.
This lightweight jacket with a satiny finish might have you feeling those 80s vibes, but in the best way. It'll take you from the studio to the street in style.
Whether you're working out or cooling down in these stylish sweats, you'll love the iridescent logos striping down the side as the perfect accent to its bold marigold hue.
Get ready to bring it in this crew-necked cropped sweatshirt, made of 100% cotton—and 100% attitude, thanks to the signature skull graphics.
Don't get it twisted: this cute top is ready to work out or go out, with long sleeves and ribbed styling that'll work with you whatever your plans.
Keep cool and stay dry when things heat up in this moisture-wicking fabric, which sculpts to your figure and holds you in place no matter how you move with a slip-free waistband.
Cool camo print? Check. Super comfortable? Double check. Oh-so-cozy? Triple check! It's official—this puffer jacket has it all, including two different ways to wear it. (We vote faux-shearling side in, of course.)
Beat the bonk in this sweat-wicking half-zip running top, featuring side vents, long sleeves with thumb holes, and a standing collar so you'll look endlessly chic while you sweat.
Once you're done stocking up on active wear, make sure you shop Nordstrom's best fashion and beauty deals, too!
