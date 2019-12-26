Channing Tatum Is Trying This Dating App After Jessie J Breakup

Channing Tatum may just be ready to step up his dating game.

As the Magic Mike star prepares to kick off a brand-new year as a single man, E! News has learned the Hollywood actor is trying out a popular dating app.

"He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," a source shared with E! News. "He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."

For those who have been out of the dating game, Raya describes itself as a private, membership based community for people all over the world to connect and collaborate.

"A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining," our source added.

Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that Channing and Jessie J had broken up after more than one year of dating. We're told the famous duo remains good friends and their split wasn't dramatic by any means.

Channing Tatum

Neil Mockford/GC Images

And regardless of his relationship status, Channing was more than ready to have an epic holiday season with his daughter he shares with ex Jenna Dewan.

As seen on Instagram, the pair was able to experience Frozen the Musical where dad called the show "seriously magical."

And while hanging out at home, this father-daughter duo shares a special activity that is completely innocent: Who's ready to wrestle?

"We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun. I heard once that martial arts was only created to take the mystery out of fight. So people started to practice it," Channing shared on Instagram. "So if ever there came a time they had to defend themselves they wouldn't be as afraid."

He added, "Violence is 100% never the answer. But having a daughter, I always want her to feel safe in her being. And god help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel."

