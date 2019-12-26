Kylie Jenner Buys $12,000 Beanie Baby From Hailey and Justin Bieber's Charity Auction

James Devaney/GC Images; Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 12:19 PM
James Devaney/GC Images; Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com
Kylie Jenner is really into Beanie Babies.
Earlier this month, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended friends Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's Paddle8 charity auction benefiting LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts. E! News learned on Thursday, the day after Christmas, that Kylie recently bought one of the items on display, a green crystal and cast resin limited-edition "Erin" Beanie Baby valued at $12,000 and created by artist Dan Life.
The 9.5-inch blinged-out doll features a shamrock symbol on its chest. Five such Beanie Babies were made available for purchase.
During the auction, Justin performed for the guests, as did Kylie! The reality star grabbed the mic to reenact her viral 2-second wake-up song for daughter Stormi Webster, "Rise and Shine."
Kylie's mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble also attended the event.
Speaking of glam green, kylie recently attended the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party with Stormi, where the two were twinning in coordinating emerald outfits.
The bash was held at sister Kourtney Kardashian's house this year.
Paddle8
Sister Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson were also twinning, in gold.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?