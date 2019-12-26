Kim Kardashian and Her Kids Close Out 2019 With Their Most Glamorous Looks Yet

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 10:43 AM
The West family is in the building!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the epitome of chic this Christmas Eve. The couple, joined by kids North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 1, and Psalm West, 7 months, donned stylish ensembles for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, held this year at Kourtney Kardashian's house. For the holiday bash, Kim dressed in a jaw-dropping off-the-shoulder Dior dress, while Kanye looked effortlessly cool in sunglasses beside her.
Kimye's kids also dressed in stylish outfits for the party, with North wearing a pink suit, which she paired with high pigtail buns. North's younger sister, Chicago, also wore her hair in the same style, along with a velvet tracksuit. Meanwhile, Saint, who sat on his dad's shoulder, could be seen rocking a similar style to the Grammy winner. Kim and Kanye's youngest child, Psalm, donned a onesie for the party.
It was a special night for the family, specifically Kanye, who got to see his Sunday Service choir perform at the bash.
"His face lit up and he was very excited about them performing," a source told E! News. "Kim made a sweet speech beforehand, saying that Kanye has worked on this choir for a while not and put a lot of effort into it and is very proud of it."
On Thursday, Kim took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the party, taken by photographer @pierresnaps.
"Christmas Eve 2019," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the adorable family photos.
Take a look at the album below to see more pictures from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Twinning!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Mother and daughter glitter in gold.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's daughter showcases her glittering look.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie writes on Instagram.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie pairs her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
We see you, Khloe!
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
She strikes a pose.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The reality star showcases her glamorous look.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kanye West's choir from his Sunday Service performs, of course.
Instagram/Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian's ex joins the celebrations, sharing a serious shot from the photobooth.
The superstar puts a festive spin on her signature wig, performing "Chandelier" from inside a life-size doll box.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
The best gift of all! The only Kardashian brother makes a rare appearance.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
The mother-daughter duo sleighs in a picture with toy soldiers.
Twitter/Kathy Griffin
"She's gonna kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a shot where Kim isn't looking at the camera.
Instagram/Kendall Jenner
The model, wearing a red and black gown, snaps some selfies before heading the celebration.
