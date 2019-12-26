Best Shopbop After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Best Black Friday Deals, Shopbop

Shopbop

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We did it: we survived Christmas! To celebrate, are you hitting those end of the year sales? With 2020 around the corner—and post-Santa shopping on our minds—maybe it's time to treat your new year with a new wardrobe? Maybe you've been wanting a new plushy coatpair of on-trend boots or luxe designer handbag for the new you.

Whether you did the holidays big or little this year, one thing you can't deny is a great sale. One, we're particularly ecstatic about is the Shopbop After Christmas Sale!

Here is everything we know so you can get your shop(bop) on:

• Sale runs for the next two days: Dec. 26 through Dec. 27!
Take an extra 30% off select sale styles for UP TO 75% OFF select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout.

Here are 11 of our favorites below.

Read

Best Revolve After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

J.O.A. Leopard Half Zip Jacket

Stay retro-inspired with this fresh take on an oversized plushy coat with leopard-print faux fur. The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$100
$70 Shopbop
Tibi Sculpted Polo Zip Up Top

An exaggerated version of a classic polo crafted in fresh denim. The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$295
$177 Shopbop
Sam Edelman Lindsey Boots

Took your favorite skinny jeans into these of-the-moment silhouette boots with bright, snake-embossed leather. The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$276
$83 Shopbop
Enza Costa Puff Sleeve Turtleneck

Adding a little texture and romance to a classic turtleneck, this Enza Costa pullover makes the most of the casual basic with pleated sleeves and a ruched neckline. The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$176
$123 Shopbop
ROTATE Number 31 Dress

Pump up the volume on your usual wrap dress with this romantic little number. Capacious puff sleeves contrast with a tailored silhouette and bring a little something extra to this pretty pink mini. The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$260
$104 Shopbop
Susan Alexandra Watermelon Dream Bag

Awaken your inner child with this bright and colorful watermelon purse! The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$280
$196 Shopbop
J.O.A. Zip Up Long Teddy Jacket

Bring on the chilly weather! With an indulgently fuzzy feel and sporty colorblocking, this voluminous jacket may just have you looking forward to the dropping temps. The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$200
$140 Shopbop
Sol Sana Allister Boots

When you're ready to take your Western look to the next level, look to these boots! The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$220
$66 Shopbop
STAUD Shirley Bag

Stow all your essentials in this bold patent leather purse that's too cute to boot! The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$250
$150 Shopbop
BB Dakota Vegan Leather Trousers

Add a little edge to your off-duty look with these faux-leather pants, which brings forwards the sporty feel of the silhouette with a ribbed waistband and contrast stripes. The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$98
$69 Shopbop
Penfield Williston Fleece

A must-have layer for transitional seasons. This pretty-in-pink fleece feels classic and yet of-the-moment and comes from a brand that's well-known for making some of the best in cold-weather staples. The Shopbop After Christmas Sale runs for the next two days! Take an extra 30% off select sale styles using code "TREAT" at checkout! 

Shopbop Sale
$225
$158 Shopbop

Shop the entire Shopbop After Christmas Sale at shopbop.com! 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Best Black Friday Deals, Anthropologie

Best Anthropologie After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Best After Christmas Sales 2019 A to Z

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom & More

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On at Walmart

What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Walmart

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Amazon

What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Amazon

E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On at Sephora

What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Sephora

E-Comm: NYE Survival Guide

Your Official New Year's Eve Survival Guide

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.