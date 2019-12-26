America Ferrera Shares Rare Picture of Her Son Sebastian

This is super cute!

America Ferrera was definitely feeling the Christmas spirit on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram to wish her followers happy holidays, the Superstore star treated fans to a rare picture of her adorable family. Posing in front of their tree in matching flannel pajamas, America and husband Ryan Piers Williams can be seen giving their son Sebastian "Baz" Piers Williams, 19 months, a kiss on the cheek. Keen on maintaining her son's privacy, she put rabbit emoji over the little one's face.

"I hope you get kiss attacked today by some bunny you love," she captioned the family pic. "Merry Merry & a Happy Happy to everyone celebrating the holidays!"

Baz's last appearance on his famous mom's Instagram was back in October for Halloween. Dressed in his dinosaur costume and walking hand-in-hand with dad, America videotaped her baby boy as he trick-or-treated. "My little Dino is growing up so fast," she wrote. "Happy Halloween!!! Update: this rare species has been categorized and named the Bazasaurus!"