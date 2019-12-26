Meghan King Edmonds Details Her Chaotic Christmas Without Jim Edmonds

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 7:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan King Edmonds, Jingle Ball

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Meghan King Edmonds had her hands full this Christmas. 

Two months since her life with husband of five years Jim Edmonds publicly erupted with allegations of infidelity, followed by Jim's denial and move out, Meghan has taken to social media to share what it was like juggling things this holiday. 

The mom of three recalled her Christmas morning sequence of events, writing to fans, "Full of joy and laughter (...and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn't check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn't find out till 7:26am... when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am... but you've been helping Santa with duties/aka installing - literally - a new play room, and didn't get to sleep till 2am; stressing out your kids don't see the 'big gift' right away."

Edmonds' list continued, "Putting your premade casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven't brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over - each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly - and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast; all whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.)" The former reality star is a parent to 3-year-old Aspenand 1-year-old twins, Hart and Hayes

Photos

Meghan King Edmonds' Family Life

"Christmas, such a magical holiday," Edmonds concluded. "Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity."

Fortunately, as she chronicled on her Instagram Story, her parents and sister were with her to lend a helping hand during the festivities. 

As fans chimed in with encouraging words for the famous mom, her estranged husband commemorated Christmas on Instagram by posting group photos of himself with his seven children. 

As he wrote, "Merry Christmas from the Edmonds family."

 

This time last year, the former couple hosted Christmas Eve together just months after welcoming their twin boys

"Merry Christmas Eve, everyone! It was so fun putting out cookies and milk with Aspen, having her 'help' open all her (enormous) family's presents, get possessive with her family she doesn't know well over her brothers, and read The Night Before Christmas and it actually be the proper night for the book," Meghan wrote on Instagram at the time. "Hosting Christmas Eve for 20+ with three babies can be a lot but we pulled it off beautifully. Nights like tonight validate my decision to move to Missouri times a million. Family is everything."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers, 2018 ESPYs

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick's New $28 Million Malibu Home Will Make Your Heart Race

Channing Tatum, Academy Awards, Oscars 2015

Channing Tatum Is Trying This Dating App After Jessie J Breakup

Best Black Friday Deals, Anthropologie

Best Anthropologie After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Kylie Jenner Buys $12,000 Beanie Baby From Hailey and Justin Bieber's Charity Auction

Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga & More Fashion Faves of 2019

Selena Gomez, Outfit

Selena Gomez Spent Christmas Signing 4,000 Copies Of Her Album Rare

Dan Reynolds, Aja Volkman, 2018 Hollywood Film Awards

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Re-Proposes to Wife Aja Volkman After Split and Reconciliation

TAGS/ Meghan King Edmonds , Holidays , Christmas , Celeb Kids , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.