Justin Bieber's Carpool Karaoke Home Video Is a True Christmas Gift to Fans

It's the most beautiful time of the year, and Justin Bieber is putting a holiday twist on his version of carpool karaoke.

The superstar singer delighted his fans with an impromptu karaoke session on Christmas Day. In a series of home videos, shot by Hailey Bieber and posted on Instagram, the 25-year-old can be seen driving in his car while listening to his 2011 Christmas album, Under the Mistletoe. The first video shows Justin, dressed in green and red pajamas for the holiday, singing along to his song, "Christmas Eve."

Justin, who recently announced a new single and tour, captioned the first video, "Merry Christmas #bieber2020."

The next video shows Justin singing his beloved song, "Mistletoe."

"A little throwback?" Justin says in the video as the song begins to play in the car.

"look at how cute you areeeeee!!!! Hiiiiiii!!!!" Hailey commented on Justin's post.

In a third and final video, Justin sings along to the track, "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town."