Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reunite at Family Christmas Party

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 3:08 PM
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are coming together to celebrate the holidays with daughter True Thompson.
The Kardashian-Jenner family hosted their annual holiday party on Christmas Eve and A-listers from far and wide came to celebrate, including Khloe's ex. A source tells E! News that while Tristan wasn't spotted in any photos or videos from the party, he was very much present for the exclusive and fun event, which Kourtney Kardashian hosted this year.
"There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloe and Tristan were great," the Kards source reveals. "They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot."
Khloe and Tristan weren't the only ones enjoying themselves. According to the source, "The beginning of the evening started off being all about the kids. They had a Santa Claus, sleigh and a candy shop. All the kids were running around and completely in awe of all the entertainment. They watched Sia's dancers and sat in the front row watching the performance."
Once the younger children go their fill of the festivities the source says they "went to sleep and the adults got to dance and eat."
The Kardashian family shared a myriad of these moments on their respective Instagrams, which you can peruse at your pleasure below!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie writes on Instagram.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie pairs her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
We see you, Khloe!
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
She strikes a pose.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The reality star showcases her glamorous look.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Kanye West's choir from his Sunday Service performs, of course.
Instagram/Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian's ex joins the celebrations, sharing a serious shot from the photobooth.
The superstar puts a festive spin on her signature wig, performing "Chandelier" from inside a life-size doll box.
Instagram/Kim Kardashian
The best gift of all! The only Kardashian brother makes a rare appearance.
Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
The mother-daughter duo sleighs in a picture with toy soldiers.
Twitter/Kathy Griffin
"She's gonna kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a shot where Kim isn't looking at the camera.
Instagram/Kendall Jenner
The model, wearing a red and black gown, snaps some selfies before heading the celebration.
Happy holidays!
