Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Kids' Reaction to Santa Claus Is the Best Holiday Gift

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 2:47 PM
Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids got the surprise of a lifetime on Christmas morning.
Normally, the famous family celebrates the holidays in sunny Los Angeles, Calif. but this year they decided to travel to the snowy peaks of Wyoming. It appears this change of plans threw off Santa Claus' plans because when Luna and Miles looked out their window this morning, Santa was running across the snow in the front yard. As he passed by with a wave, the Luna and her friends yelled in excitement over the surprise sighting.
Of course, Chrissy and the gang captured the shocking moment on her phone, which she later shared with her fans and followers on Instagram. "merry christmas to you and yours," the cookbook author captioned the cute moment.
Santa wasn't the only character to make an appearance either. Frosty the Snowman was later seen on Christmas morning, although it just turned out to be Miles in costume.
It appears John, Chrissy, Luna and Miles are spending the holidays with Stacy Keibler and her family at their home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where there's a heavy blanket of snow. The families are keeping themselves occupied with gingerbread house competitions, movie marathons and plenty of games of dress-up.
There's no doubt they're all enjoying themselves, not to mention relaxing, after a whirlwind 2019. This year saw many big moments for the Legend-Teigen family, with John coaching in The Voice, Chrissy getting her own TV show and John being named People's Sexiest Man Alive. All in all, they deserve to kick back, relax and eat tons of sweet treats.
Happy holidays from all of us at E!
These Details From Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Party Will Make You Feel Like You Were Really There
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?