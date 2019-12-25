Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Kids' Reaction to Santa Claus Is the Best Holiday Gift

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's kids got the surprise of a lifetime on Christmas morning.

Normally, the famous family celebrates the holidays in sunny Los Angeles, Calif. but this year they decided to travel to the snowy peaks of Wyoming. It appears this change of plans threw off Santa Claus' plans because when Luna and Miles looked out their window this morning, Santa was running across the snow in the front yard. As he passed by with a wave, the Luna and her friends yelled in excitement over the surprise sighting.

Of course, Chrissy and the gang captured the shocking moment on her phone, which she later shared with her fans and followers on Instagram. "merry christmas to you and yours," the cookbook author captioned the cute moment.

Santa wasn't the only character to make an appearance either. Frosty the Snowman was later seen on Christmas morning, although it just turned out to be Miles in costume.