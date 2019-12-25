Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Christmas Celebration Proves They're Stronger Than Ever

This year, it's a party in Nashville.

Miley Cyrusand Cody Simpson are celebrating their first Christmas together as a couple at home in Tennessee with her family. Taking to Instagram Story, the "Slide Away" singer shared a black and white snap of her and Cody around the tree with mom Tish Cyrus, dad Billy Ray Cyrus and siblings Trace, Braison and Brandi. (Younger sister Noah Cyrus is spending the holidays in L.A.) Alongside a black heart, she wrote, "Merry Xmas."

The cozy group shot comes just hours after she shared the family's official Christmas pictures, which captured the sevensome posing on their balcony, on the couch and outside their home. As Miley captioned the heartwarming pictures, "Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family."

Seeing Miley and Cody together for the holidays is the gift fans were hoping for. After all, more recently, many wondered if the duo's nearly four month romance had officially run its course. In fact, just last weekend Cody was seen walking around NYC with Playboy model Jordy Murray. (For what it's worth, she is currently dating Cody's pal, actor Ryan McCarthy.)