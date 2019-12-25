ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff Dies On His 34th Birthday

The sports world is mourning the loss of one of its own.

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died on Tuesday, his 34th birthday."We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff," the outlet said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy."

Though his cause of death has yet to be revealed, Aschoff recently contracted pneumonia, taking to Twitter to ask his 30,000 followers for advice. "Anyone ever had multifocal (bilateral) pneumonia in their early 30s as some who never gets sick and has a very good immune system?" he wrote in early December. "Asking for two friends ... my lungs."

In his final Instagram post, the on-air reporter thanked fiancée Katy Berteau for standing by his side. "Having pneumonia is pretty terrible," Aschoff admitted. "Like the absolute worst. But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she's risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself. All the soup, tea and delicious meals have kept me from crawling into a corner and crying the days away. Love you, babe. Thanks for putting up with my 5 am coughing fits @katybert #wcw."