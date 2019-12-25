Teresa Giudice Celebrates Christmas Eve With Ex Tony Delorenzo Amid Romance Rumors

Teresa Giudice's holiday just got a little merrier and brighter.

While her daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana spend Christmas in Italy with her estranged husband Joe Giudice, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated Christmas Eve on Tuesday with brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and her ex Tony Delorenzo.

Taking to Instagram Story, Melissa posted a video of her and Tony, saying, "I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Tony, Merry Christmas." His response? "We're the new couple."

Or, perhaps Teresa and Tony, who dated as teenagers, are reigniting their old flame. Last week, the duo—Tony, a.k.a Tony the Pool Guy, has appeared on the Bravo reality show—were photographed looking cozy while outside a New Jersey restaurant.

"Teresa and Tony have been spending more time together recently," a source previously told E! News. "It's been really nice for Teresa to have someone around, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa is enjoying how easy and comfortable it is being with Tony."